Business News/ Markets / IFCI share are down by -0.08%, Nifty up by 0.17%

IFCI Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 71.74 and closed at 72. The stock reached a high of 73.65 and a low of 70.85 during the session.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:01 today, IFCI shares are trading at price 72, -0.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83255.49, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 73.65 and a low of 70.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
570.78
1071.31
2072.08
5072.99
10064.31
30052.21

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 73.78, 75.59, & 76.53, whereas it has key support levels at 71.03, 70.09, & 68.28.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was 7.77% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 125.77 .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.

IFCI share price down -0.08% today to trade at 72 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Arman Financial Services, Kreon Finnancial Services are falling today, but its peers Niyogin Fintech are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.21% each respectively.

