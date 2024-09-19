Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / IFCI share are down by -4.03%, Nifty up by 0.15%

IFCI share are down by -4.03%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 71.62 and closed at 68.61. The stock reached a high of 72.50 during the day and a low of 67.93.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, IFCI shares are trading at price 68.61, -4.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83122.22, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 72.5 and a low of 67.93 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
571.35
1071.13
2072.09
5073.21
10064.56
30052.46

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 73.14, 74.91, & 76.06, whereas it has key support levels at 70.22, 69.07, & 67.3.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -25.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 125.00 .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.

IFCI share price down -4.03% today to trade at 68.61 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as IIFL Finance, Creditaccess Grameen, Manappuram Finance, Capri Global Capital are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.15% & 0.21% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.