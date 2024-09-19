IFCI share are down by -4.03%, Nifty up by 0.15%

IFCI Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹ 71.62 and closed at ₹ 68.61. The stock reached a high of ₹ 72.50 during the day and a low of ₹ 67.93.

IFCI Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, IFCI shares are trading at price ₹68.61, -4.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83122.22, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹72.5 and a low of ₹67.93 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 71.35 10 71.13 20 72.09 50 73.21 100 64.56 300 52.46

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹73.14, ₹74.91, & ₹76.06, whereas it has key support levels at ₹70.22, ₹69.07, & ₹67.3.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -25.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 125.00 .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.