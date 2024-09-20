IFCI share are up by 3.19%, Nifty up by 1.21%

IFCI Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹ 69.83 and closed at ₹ 71.81. The stock reached a high of ₹ 73.42 and a low of ₹ 68.92 during the day.

IFCI Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, IFCI shares are trading at price ₹71.81, 3.19% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84415.93, up by 1.48%. The stock has hit a high of ₹73.42 and a low of ₹68.92 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 71.60 10 70.94 20 72.08 50 73.43 100 64.83 300 52.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹71.99, ₹74.54, & ₹76.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹67.4, ₹65.36, & ₹62.81.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was 10.20% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 121.53 .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.