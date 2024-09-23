IFCI share are down by -0.3%, Nifty up by 0.28%

IFCI Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹ 71.1 and closed at ₹ 70.9. The stock reached a high of ₹ 71.58 and a low of ₹ 70.13 during the day.

IFCI Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, IFCI shares are trading at price ₹70.9, -0.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84700.02, up by 0.18%. The stock has hit a high of ₹71.58 and a low of ₹70.13 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 71.86 10 70.79 20 72.05 50 73.56 100 65.12 300 52.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹73.41, ₹75.68, & ₹77.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹68.9, ₹66.66, & ₹64.39.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -57.56% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 124.24 .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.