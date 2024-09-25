IFCI share are down by -1.76%, Nifty down by -0.09%

IFCI Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 69.08 and closed at 68.20. The stock reached a high of 69.58 and a low of 68.00 during the day.

Published25 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:00 today, IFCI shares are trading at price 68.2, -1.76% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84901.97, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 69.58 and a low of 68 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
571.93
1070.76
2071.99
5073.71
10065.40
30053.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 70.43, 71.67, & 72.38, whereas it has key support levels at 68.48, 67.77, & 66.53.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -66.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 121.18 .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.

IFCI share price down -1.76% today to trade at 68.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Creditaccess Grameen, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Manappuram Finance, Capri Global Capital are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.09% & -0.01% each respectively.

