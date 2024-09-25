IFCI share are down by -1.76%, Nifty down by -0.09%

IFCI Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:00 today, IFCI shares are trading at price ₹68.2, -1.76% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84901.97, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹69.58 and a low of ₹68 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 71.93 10 70.76 20 71.99 50 73.71 100 65.40 300 53.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹70.43, ₹71.67, & ₹72.38, whereas it has key support levels at ₹68.48, ₹67.77, & ₹66.53.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -66.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 121.18 .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.