IFCI share are up by 1.47%, Nifty up by 0.19%

IFCI Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:04 today, IFCI shares are trading at price ₹66.84, 1.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85849, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹67.31 and a low of ₹65.17 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 70.11 10 70.73 20 71.68 50 73.98 100 65.94 300 53.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹67.41, ₹69.1, & ₹69.96, whereas it has key support levels at ₹64.86, ₹64.0, & ₹62.31.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -60.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 115.01 .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.