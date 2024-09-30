IFCI share are down by -2.5%, Nifty down by -1.07%

IFCI Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:01 today, IFCI shares are trading at price ₹65.65, -2.5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹67.19 and a low of ₹65.31 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 68.23 10 70.04 20 70.97 50 73.74 100 66.38 300 53.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹68.36, ₹69.53, & ₹71.06, whereas it has key support levels at ₹65.66, ₹64.13, & ₹62.96.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IFCI was -72.04% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 2.50% .The current P/E of the stock is at 117.67 .

The company has a 71.72% promoter holding, 1.86% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.31% in march to 2.40% in the june quarter.