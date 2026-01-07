New Delhi: Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) plans to launch its initial public offering by the end of 2026, according to its top executive.
IGX eyes December listing, lines up expansion
SummaryThe IPO would largely be an offer for sale for 22% stake by promoter Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, says MD and CEO Rajesh Mediratta
