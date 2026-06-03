IIFL Finance set to close debut social bond after $1.7 bn demand

IIFL Finance Ltd was set to close its debut social bond issuance on Wednesday after robust demand enabled it to compress pricing.
IIFL Finance Ltd was set to close its debut social bond issuance on Wednesday after robust demand enabled it to compress pricing.
The non-banking financial company tightened pricing to 7.6% from an initial guidance of 7.9%, after investor demand exceeded $1.7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
The non-banking financial company tightened pricing to 7.6% from an initial guidance of 7.9%, after investor demand exceeded $1.7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
Proceeds from IIFL's dollar-denominated transaction will be deployed to fund the credit requirements of more than 5 million unbanked or underbanked consumers, the people cited above said, requesting anonymity.
At the time of filing, subscription books were still being filled by US investors following earlier rounds of bidding.
The Mumbai-listed lender, which recently got a ₹2,000 crore capital injection from Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax India Holdings Corp for a majority stake, manages $11.3 billion in loan assets under management as of 30 March 2026. The company operates a network of approximately 5,000 branches across India, primarily concentrated in smaller towns and rural municipalities.
Stock of IIFL Finance settled over 4% higher at ₹498.85 on the BSE on Wednesday.
Social bonds in India are specialized, outcome-oriented financial instruments used to fund projects that address social issues like healthcare, affordable housing, education, and employment. The market is primarily regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which enforces strict ESG (environmental, social, and governance) frameworks to ensure capital is exclusively utilized for verifiable social impact.
These instruments usually offer high fixed returns of up to 13.25%, while being low risk. Investments can start with as little as ₹1,000.
In September 2023, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) debuted India's first 'AAA'-rated rupee-denominated social bonds. This private placement, aimed at eligible institutional investors, raised around ₹1,041 crore. The 5-year, non-convertible, redeemable instruments offer an annual coupon rate of 7.63% and are traded on the BSE.
In March 2025, Standard Chartered raised 1 billion Euro via its first social bond to support ‘low income countries’, committing 57% for India. In August that year, mortgage-focused non-bank lender Sammaan Capital Ltd's board had approved raising $300 million through senior secured social bonds.