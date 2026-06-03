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IIFL Finance set to close debut social bond after $1.7 bn demand

Agnidev Bhattacharya
1 min read3 Jun 2026, 10:35 PM IST
Proceeds from IIFL's dollar-denominated transaction will be deployed to fund the credit requirements of more than 5 million unbanked or underbanked consumers.
Proceeds from IIFL's dollar-denominated transaction will be deployed to fund the credit requirements of more than 5 million unbanked or underbanked consumers.
Summary

The non-banking financial company tightened pricing to 7.6% from an initial guidance of 7.9%, after investor demand exceeded $1.7 billion.

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IIFL Finance Ltd was set to close its debut social bond issuance on Wednesday after robust demand enabled it to compress pricing.

IIFL Finance Ltd was set to close its debut social bond issuance on Wednesday after robust demand enabled it to compress pricing.

The non-banking financial company tightened pricing to 7.6% from an initial guidance of 7.9%, after investor demand exceeded $1.7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The non-banking financial company tightened pricing to 7.6% from an initial guidance of 7.9%, after investor demand exceeded $1.7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Proceeds from IIFL's dollar-denominated transaction will be deployed to fund the credit requirements of more than 5 million unbanked or underbanked consumers, the people cited above said, requesting anonymity.

Also Read | Odisha NBFC Annapurna Finance to raise $75-100 mn, facilitate investor exits

At the time of filing, subscription books were still being filled by US investors following earlier rounds of bidding.

The Mumbai-listed lender, which recently got a 2,000 crore capital injection from Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax India Holdings Corp for a majority stake, manages $11.3 billion in loan assets under management as of 30 March 2026. The company operates a network of approximately 5,000 branches across India, primarily concentrated in smaller towns and rural municipalities.

Stock of IIFL Finance settled over 4% higher at 498.85 on the BSE on Wednesday.

Social bonds in India are specialized, outcome-oriented financial instruments used to fund projects that address social issues like healthcare, affordable housing, education, and employment. The market is primarily regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which enforces strict ESG (environmental, social, and governance) frameworks to ensure capital is exclusively utilized for verifiable social impact.

Also Read | Budget lays out roadmap for cities, proposes ₹100 crore single-bond issuance

These instruments usually offer high fixed returns of up to 13.25%, while being low risk. Investments can start with as little as 1,000.

In September 2023, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) debuted India's first 'AAA'-rated rupee-denominated social bonds. This private placement, aimed at eligible institutional investors, raised around 1,041 crore. The 5-year, non-convertible, redeemable instruments offer an annual coupon rate of 7.63% and are traded on the BSE.

In March 2025, Standard Chartered raised 1 billion Euro via its first social bond to support ‘low income countries’, committing 57% for India. In August that year, mortgage-focused non-bank lender Sammaan Capital Ltd's board had approved raising $300 million through senior secured social bonds.

Also Read | Peak XV fully exits MobiKwik in ₹130-crore block deal
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Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

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HomeMarketsIIFL Finance set to close debut social bond after $1.7 bn demand

IIFL Finance set to close debut social bond after $1.7 bn demand

Agnidev Bhattacharya
1 min read3 Jun 2026, 10:35 PM IST
Proceeds from IIFL's dollar-denominated transaction will be deployed to fund the credit requirements of more than 5 million unbanked or underbanked consumers.
Proceeds from IIFL's dollar-denominated transaction will be deployed to fund the credit requirements of more than 5 million unbanked or underbanked consumers.
Summary

The non-banking financial company tightened pricing to 7.6% from an initial guidance of 7.9%, after investor demand exceeded $1.7 billion.

Gift this article

IIFL Finance Ltd was set to close its debut social bond issuance on Wednesday after robust demand enabled it to compress pricing.

IIFL Finance Ltd was set to close its debut social bond issuance on Wednesday after robust demand enabled it to compress pricing.

The non-banking financial company tightened pricing to 7.6% from an initial guidance of 7.9%, after investor demand exceeded $1.7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The non-banking financial company tightened pricing to 7.6% from an initial guidance of 7.9%, after investor demand exceeded $1.7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Proceeds from IIFL's dollar-denominated transaction will be deployed to fund the credit requirements of more than 5 million unbanked or underbanked consumers, the people cited above said, requesting anonymity.

Also Read | Odisha NBFC Annapurna Finance to raise $75-100 mn, facilitate investor exits

At the time of filing, subscription books were still being filled by US investors following earlier rounds of bidding.

The Mumbai-listed lender, which recently got a 2,000 crore capital injection from Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax India Holdings Corp for a majority stake, manages $11.3 billion in loan assets under management as of 30 March 2026. The company operates a network of approximately 5,000 branches across India, primarily concentrated in smaller towns and rural municipalities.

Stock of IIFL Finance settled over 4% higher at 498.85 on the BSE on Wednesday.

Social bonds in India are specialized, outcome-oriented financial instruments used to fund projects that address social issues like healthcare, affordable housing, education, and employment. The market is primarily regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which enforces strict ESG (environmental, social, and governance) frameworks to ensure capital is exclusively utilized for verifiable social impact.

Also Read | Budget lays out roadmap for cities, proposes ₹100 crore single-bond issuance

These instruments usually offer high fixed returns of up to 13.25%, while being low risk. Investments can start with as little as 1,000.

In September 2023, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) debuted India's first 'AAA'-rated rupee-denominated social bonds. This private placement, aimed at eligible institutional investors, raised around 1,041 crore. The 5-year, non-convertible, redeemable instruments offer an annual coupon rate of 7.63% and are traded on the BSE.

In March 2025, Standard Chartered raised 1 billion Euro via its first social bond to support ‘low income countries’, committing 57% for India. In August that year, mortgage-focused non-bank lender Sammaan Capital Ltd's board had approved raising $300 million through senior secured social bonds.

Also Read | Peak XV fully exits MobiKwik in ₹130-crore block deal
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIIFL Finance set to close debut social bond after $1.7 bn demand
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