IIFL takes corrective measures after RBI rap
Non-bank lender is raising capital for boosting its capital adequacy and has made changes to its board and management with an aim to improve governance and compliance.
Mumbai: IIFL Finance has taken several corrective measures to set its house in order after Reserve Bank of India's diktat to stop disbursing gold loans. The non-bank lender has announced a capital raising plan to boost its capital adequacy and also changed its board and management to improve governance and compliance.
