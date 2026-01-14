In 2025, money flowed into telecoms, oil, metals, cyclical stocks leaving behind IT, consumer and finance
In a dramatic shift of strategy, foreign investors rewrote the rules for the Indian market in 2025. While they pulled a massive ₹1.67 trillion out of equities overall, this headline number tells only half the story. The real action was a stark and surprising split: a select group of industrial and commodity sectors basked in fresh inflows, even as longtime favourites like technology and consumer goods were unceremoniously dumped.