According to Anil Rego, founder and fund manager at Right Horizons PMS, cyclicals were entering 2025 with a favourable risk-reward profile. He said many of these sectors were emerging from multi-year downturns, helped by tariff repair, lower capex intensity and better pricing power. Metals and chemicals benefited from the bottoming out of global inventory cycles, while China’s supply-related pressures eased. He added that global investors were positioning for a late-cycle recovery theme built on hopes of a soft landing in the US, stable global growth and eventual rate cuts. In such phases, cyclicals tend to outperform when earnings upgrades coincide with valuation mean reversion.