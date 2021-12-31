In a wild year for markets, stocks pull off big gains

The fireworks weren’t limited to meme stocks. The market values of stocks within the S&P 500 surged or tumbled at a rate approaching the panicked, volatile early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Bank of America Corp. analysts. Even some of the biggest companies in the U.S. recorded mammoth moves, in some cases gaining or losing tens of billions of dollars in market value within days. That includes Tesla Inc., which gained almost $200 billion in market value within four days in late December—more than the equivalent of Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. combined.