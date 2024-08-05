In investing, does it pay to follow the money?
SummaryFund investors can gain an edge by following net buying and selling in a given month, but such data lose their predictive value the next month, this professor writes.
One line of thinking in the investing world is that it is better to follow the money—that is, the flows of investor dollars into and out of asset classes—as opposed to the opinions of Wall Street analysts.
