Markets
Inclusion in emerging market index first step to allow investors a feel of the Indian market, says Bloomberg's Gendron
SummaryGlobal investors with passive investment strategies buy stocks and bonds featuring in global indices, and Bloomberg's addition of Indian bonds promises to attract investments in them.
The inclusion of Indian government bonds in Bloomberg’s emerging market index on 31 January is a great first step to allow investors to start getting an experience of the market, a senior official said.
