Although India has been seen as more resilient than some of its global peers, growth has slowed down in the last two quarters, primarily on the back of slackening private consumption. The rupee has also depreciated against the dollar amid uncertainty around Donald Trump’s presidency. Last year, the local currency lost 2.9% but the depreciation was lower than some of the other Asian currencies. According to Bloomberg data, yuan lost 3% against the dollar in the same period.