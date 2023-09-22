Inclusion of India in JP Morgan EM debt index could make rupee stronger, reduce borrowing cost : CEA2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 08:53 PM IST
Inclusion to the index points to the increasing appeal of India to foreign investors looking to diversify their portfolios
New Delhi: The inclusion of Indian government securities in the JP Morgan emerging market debt index has the potential of making the rupee stronger and reduce the government's borrowing costs, chief economic advisor in the finance ministry V Anantha Nageswaran told reporters on Friday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started