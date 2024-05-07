The Indegene Limited IPO's subscription period started on Monday, May 6, and it ends on Wednesday, May 8. For Indegene Ltd, that is a provider of digitalled commercialization services for the life sciences industry, investors need to know key things from draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) before subscribing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From financials to key risks, here are 10 things to know from RHP 1. Indegene Limited IPO: Subscription details The Indegene IPO's subscription period started on Monday, May 6, and it ends on Wednesday, May 8. The price band has been set at ₹430 to ₹452 for each equity share having a face value of ₹2. At the upper price range of ₹452 per equity share, 36 anchor investors contributed ₹548.77 crore to the Indegene IPO on Friday, May 3.

2.Indegene Limited IPO: Objectives of the issue The Indegene IPO is a ₹1,841.76 crore book built issue. The issue consists of an offer to sale 2.39 crore shares, valued at ₹1,081.76 crores, and a new issue of 1.68 crore shares, totaling ₹760.00 crores.

Indegene Limited will use the proceeds from the new offering for

b. general corporate purposes

c. Funding the capital expenditure requirements of Indegene and also its Material Subsidiary, Indegene, Inc.;

e. Repayment or prepayment of debt of of one of its Subsidiaries, ILSL Holdings, Inc.

3.Indegene Limited IPO: About the Company Indegene is a provider of digitally enabled commercialization services for the life sciences sector, encompassing the sales and marketing of goods for biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech, and medical device firms.

Consulting, enterprise commercial solutions, omnichannel activation, enterprise medical solutions, and enterprise clinical solutions are some of the categories into which indigene services can be subdivided.

4.Indegene Limited IPO: Key Risks If Indegene Ltd is unable to generate new engagements from its clients, it may have a negative impact on its business

5. Indegene Limited: Promoters Indegene Limited is a professionally managed company and does not have an identifiable promoter in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Companies Act.

However as per chittorgarh.com, BCP Topco VII Pte. Ltd. is the promoter of Indegene Limited

Indegene IPO details.

6. Indegene Limited: : Industry Landscape The life sciences industry comprises entities engaged in the research, development, and manufacturing and marketing of drugs and medical devices. The two main segments within this industry are the biopharmaceutical and medical devices segments:

• Biopharmaceutical. This segment comprises companies that discover, develop, manufacture, and sell drugs (chemical and biological-based) to cure, vaccinate, or alleviate symptoms of medical conditions or diseases.

• Medical devices. This segment comprises companies involved in the research, development, production, and sale of systems and devices of medical applications, i.e., to treat or diagnose diseases or medical conditions.

The combined sales of the biopharmaceutical and medical devices segments was estimated at ₹132.5 trillion (US$1.7 trillion). In 2021, with biopharmaceuticals constituting 69% or ₹91.4 trillion (US$1.2 trillion). By 2025, the combined sales of the biopharmaceutical and medical devices segments are expected to reach ₹165.7 trillion (US$2.1 trillion) with biopharmaceuticals constituting 69% or ₹114.6 trillion (US$1.5 trillion)

7.Indegene Limited IPO: Comparison with Listed Peers There are no listed companies in India and globally that are of comparable size, from the same industry and with similar business model as that of Indegene Limited.

8. Indegene Limited IPO: Registrar, Book running manager Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited are the book running lead managers of the Indigene IPO.

Link Intime India Private Ltd. is the registrar for this issue.

9. Indegene Limited IPO: Allotment and Listing details On Thursday, May 9, 2024, the allotment for the Indigene IPO is anticipated to be completed. Monday, May 13, 2024 is the tentative listing date for the Indigene IPO, which would go public on the BSE and NSE.

10. Indegene Limited IPO; Grey Market Premium or the GMP. The grey market premium, or indigene IPO GMP, is +245. According to investorgain.com, this shows that the price of the Indigene share was selling at a premium of ₹245 in the grey market.

Expectedly, Indigene shares will list at ₹697 per share, 54.2% higher than the IPO price of ₹452, after accounting for the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the current premium on the grey market.

