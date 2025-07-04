India bars Jane Street from accessing its securities market

India’s regulator has restrained Jane Street Group from accessing the local securities market, dealing a severe hit to the US trading firm that generated more than $2.3 billion in net revenue from equity derivatives in the South Asian nation last year.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India said it would seize 48.4 billion rupees ($570 million) from Jane Street, which it claimed is the total amount of unlawful gains made by the fund, according to an order on the regulator’s website.

SEBI said that Jane Street Group entities “are restrained from accessing the securities market and are further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly.”

Banks have been directed to ensure no debits are made without SEBI’s permission in respect of the accounts held individually or jointly by the entities, according to the order.

“This may signal SEBI’s growing vigilance and willingness to assert control over foreign institutional activity making hefty gains in its derivatives market —particularly where such strategies blur the line between smart trading and market distortion,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore.

SEBI has been investigating Jane Street’s derivatives trades after some market participants alleged manipulation by the US firm.