India’s riskier corporate bonds are booming as investors chase yields
Summary
Wealthy investors and alternative funds are piling into BBB-rated debt as online platforms open access to high-yield bonds—despite credit risks.
Mumbai: India’s riskiest category of investment-grade corporate bonds is drawing record interest from wealthy investors and alternative funds, as falling benchmark yields push savvier buyers further down the credit spectrum in search of higher returns.
