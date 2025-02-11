Markets
India remains a bright spot among major economies: Bandhan AMC’s Vishal Kapoor
Ram Sahgal 8 min read 11 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryVishal Kapoor, CEO of Bandhan AMC, says markets have been disappointed with the absence of new liquidity-inducing measures after the latest RBI monetary policy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s economy might witness a significant slowdown in growth to 6.7% next fiscal from the spectacular 8.2% of the previous fiscal year. But this will still make it the fastest-growing major economy in a world riddled with “cataclysmic" events like the pandemic and conflicts in different geographies, which have slowed world GDP (gross domestic product) growth rates, says Vishal Kapoor, chief executive officer (CEO) of Bandhan AMC. He adds that markets have been disappointed with the absence of new liquidity-inducing measures after the latest monetary policy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less