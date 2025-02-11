Has the market priced in US president Donald Trump-induced disruptions to global trade, or do you feel more is to come?

It’s extremely difficult to predict what specific actions US president Trump will take during his time in office. However, the broad trend of insularism and protectionism and trying to regain jobs lost to China is likely to significantly inform the Republican administration’s actions. His previous term in office does offer a few lessons on what kinds of sectors or enterprises could face heat, and it’s only reasonable to assume that the significant majority in Capitol Hill allows Trump more flexibility to further his agenda with force. Markets will react appropriately to developments. I think these kinds of event risks serve to highlight to investors why they should seek the safety of broadly invested, well-run and efficiently managed portfolio investment options that the Indian mutual fund industry today offers savers nationwide.