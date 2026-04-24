Sebi proposes overhaul of broker capital rules, links net worth to clients and risk

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed an overhaul of how stock brokers’ variable net worth is calculated, tightening capital requirements to better reflect risk exposure.

In a consultation paper issued Friday, the regulator said the revised framework would link brokers’ capital buffers more directly to the number of active clients they service and the average credit balances they handle.

The change is intended to make the measure a more accurate indicator of a broker’s scale and risk profile, and to ensure a “large financial cushion to absorb losses or other unforeseen circumstances,” said the draft paper. Variable net worth represents additional capital brokers must maintain to cover operational and financial risks not addressed through margin requirements.

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At present, brokers compute variable net worth as 10% of the average daily cash balances of clients maintained across segments and exchanges over the past six months. However, most client funds are routed to clearing corporations, limiting the cash actually held at the broker level.

The regulator said the current approach does not adequately capture a broker’s true risk exposure. “In light of net worth being considered as second line of defence (first being margin) wherein sufficient capital is needed to cover the risk that is not covered by margins, it is imperative that the second line of defence should be strengthened.”

“The changes are timely and stabilizing as the current method no longer reflects the actual risk exposure of brokers,” said Raj Shah, co-founder and executive director at EPP Securities.

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He added that for brokers who are undercapitalized, the changes would prove difficult. “Smaller brokers may face moderate impact, depending on scale. Operationally, it’s not complex, but financially it may be demanding.”

Sebi said the proposal is part of a broader effort to strengthen market risk management as trading practices and infrastructure evolve.

Under the proposed framework, variable net worth would be recalibrated as 10% of the average credit balance of all clients over the previous six months across exchanges and segments, along with the number of active clients, including those onboarded through authorized persons.

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It proposes a base capital requirement of ₹50 lakh for brokers servicing more than 10,000 and up to 50,000 clients, with an additional ₹50 lakh for every further 50,000 clients or part thereof. A separate slab-based structure has been proposed for clients acquired through authorized persons, reflecting the indirect nature of those relationships while still accounting for associated risks.