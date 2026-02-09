Reforms and returns: Stage set for bull run 2.0?

In terms of sectors, infrastructure spending continues to dominate. Allocation for roads and highways has been increased to ₹3.10 trillion, an 8% rise over last year’s revised estimates, with a renewed push towards rural road development. Railways has received around ₹2.9 trillion, up 10% year-on-year, alongside the announcement of seven new rail corridors aimed at easing congestion and improving network efficiency. Defence capital outlay has been raised to ₹2.19 trillion from ₹1.86 trillion, supporting modernisation and strengthening domestic defence manufacturing. The budget has also allocated ₹1.85 trillion in interest-free long-term loans to states for capital expenditure in 2026-27, supporting decentralised infrastructure execution.