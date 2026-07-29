Post-pandemic digital push sparks wave of new company formations in India

The covid-19 pandemic proved to be an inflection point for India's corporate landscape, turning a period of unprecedented disruption into a catalyst for explosive business creation.
As the economy adapted, entrepreneurial activity surged, spreading beyond traditional hubs into newer sectors and geographies, signalling a broader shift in where and how companies are being formed.
At the heart of this entrepreneurial surge is a deeper structural shift in the economy, fuelled by rapid digital adoption and sustained policy support. The widespread use of digital payments and online platforms made it easier for entrepreneurs to reach customers, reduce costs, and expand quickly, analysts said.
Data tabled by the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) in the Lok Sabha showed that the total number of companies registered over the past ten years jumped from 97,851 in FY17 to 2,47,755 in FY26.