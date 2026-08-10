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India Inc raises dividends, but payout ratio hits 12-year low in FY26

Mayur Bhalerao
4 min read10 Aug 2026, 01:51 PM IST
Dividend payouts remain dominated by cash-rich, capital-light companies such as TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC, ONGC and Coal India.
Dividend payouts remain dominated by cash-rich, capital-light companies such as TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC, ONGC and Coal India.
Summary

A Mint analysis of BSE 500 companies, based on unaudited results and including proposed dividends, showed that aggregate payouts rose 8.2% year-on-year to 5.13 trillion in FY26, slowing from an 11.9% increase in FY25, when payouts stood at 4.74 trillion.

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Indian companies handed higher aggregate dividends in 2025-26, but the growth in payouts slowed as boards retained a larger share of earnings amid uncertainty over business conditions and investment plans fuelled by the war in West Asia.

Indian companies handed higher aggregate dividends in 2025-26, but the growth in payouts slowed as boards retained a larger share of earnings amid uncertainty over business conditions and investment plans fuelled by the war in West Asia.

A Mint analysis of BSE 500 companies, based on unaudited results and including proposed dividends, showed that aggregate payouts rose 8.2% year-on-year to 5.13 trillion in FY26, slowing from an 11.9% increase in FY25, when payouts stood at 4.74 trillion.

A Mint analysis of BSE 500 companies, based on unaudited results and including proposed dividends, showed that aggregate payouts rose 8.2% year-on-year to 5.13 trillion in FY26, slowing from an 11.9% increase in FY25, when payouts stood at 4.74 trillion.

Predictably, cash-rich companies such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, ITC Ltd, and Coal India Ltd led shareholder payouts among India’s 500 largest listed firms.

Also Read | Five undervalued dividend stocks
Also Read | Stock market rally broadens, but history flashes a caution signal

The dividend payout ratio—the proportion of earnings distributed to shareholders—fell to 27.6%, its lowest level in 12 years, from 30.4% in FY25, suggesting that dividend growth is being driven by a narrow group of cash-rich companies.

Payout restraint

“FY26’s moderation in dividend growth partly reflects the absence of special payouts seen in FY25 and a conservative reset in per-share dividend policies amid uncertain earnings visibility,” said Tanvi Kanchan, associate director at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

FY27 payouts, she said, will likely depend on three factors: whether the recent profit decline was concentrated in a few cyclical sectors such as commodities, oil marketing and metals, and whether that base normalizes; whether capex intentions stabilise or continue to soften, given NSO (National Statistics Office) data from its forward-looking survey of private corporate investment already shows planned FY27 capex down 16.5% from FY26; and whether easing interest rates and global trade uncertainty lift corporate confidence enough to unwind the current caution.

She also pointed to buybacks as a substitute, where several large-cap companies now prefer them over dividends for tax and confidence-signaling reasons. “So, a low payout ratio doesn't always mean lower total shareholder returns,” she added.

Buyback activity has picked up sharply in 2026. As of 24 July, companies have announced offers worth 24,950.69 crore, the highest since 2023 and already exceeding the 14 issues worth 19,711.71 crore recorded in 2025, according to primedatabase.com.

The payout ratio has broadly trended lower in recent years. It declined from 36.5% in FY23 to 30% in FY24, edged up to 30.4% in FY25 and then dropped to 27.6% in FY26. The latest reading is substantially below the 12-year average of around 35.5%.

Rajesh Singla, chief executive and fund manager at Alpha AMC, described the decline in the payout ratio as a sign of capital discipline rather than corporate distress.

“The lower payout ratio does not necessarily signal excessive caution, as companies may be retaining earnings for capital expenditure, deleveraging and acquisitions even as planned capex moderates,” Singla said. “The outlook for FY27 payouts will depend on how the investment cycle evolves and whether companies begin generating returns on the capital already deployed.”

Even as companies show limited appetite for fresh investments, the growth of their cash piles has moderated slightly. Non-financial firms in the sample saw cash reserves grow by roughly 13% in FY26, down from nearly 15% in the previous fiscal.

Moreover, dividend growth and payout ratios have not always moved in tandem. In FY19, dividends declined 6.3% and the payout ratio fell to 34.9% from 40.4% in FY18. In FY20, dividend growth recovered to 6.3%, while the ratio surged to 50.9%.

Dividend growth accelerated to 35.6% in FY21 even as the payout ratio eased to 40%. Growth remained around 24% in FY22 and FY23, while the ratio first fell to 32.2% and then recovered to 36.5%.

Also Read | Promoter pledges cross 90% in more companies, may spur funding pressure

More recently, dividend growth moderated to 9.6% in FY24, improved to 11.9% in FY25 and slowed again to 8.2% in FY26. The payout ratio, meanwhile, fell from 30% in FY24 to 27.6%.

Top guns dominate

Dividend payouts remained concentrated among a small group of cash-rich companies, with the six biggest payers accounting for more than a quarter of the total.

Tata Consultancy Services led the pack with a payout of 39,820 crore in FY26. HDFC Bank followed with 23,860 crore, while Infosys distributed 19,459 crore and ITC paid 18,168 crore. Oil and Natural Gas Corp. and Coal India paid 16,669 crore and 16,485 crore, respectively.

Together, these six companies distributed about 1.34 trillion, or roughly 26% of the aggregate dividends paid by the BSE 500 companies. TCS alone accounted for nearly 8% of the total.

“Concentration at the top of India's dividend league table isn't new, it's been true for over a decade that a handful of high free-cash-flow, capital-light businesses (large IT services companies, PSU energy and mining majors, and a few large private banks and NBFCs) account for a disproportionate share of aggregate payouts. TCS alone has topped this table for years precisely because IT services generate cash without heavy reinvestment needs, and has a formal capital allocation policy built around returning most of its free cash flow. So, the concentration itself, in isolation, isn't a red flag, it reflects which business models structurally throw off surplus cash,” said Kanchan.

Also Read | India’s new rich are emerging from beyond metros

“Rising concentration alongside a 12-year-low payout ratio suggests dividend growth is being driven by a narrow group of cash-rich companies, while the broader market is pulling back. This points to weakening breadth, even if the top payers remain financially healthy,” she added.

Singla said the numbers showed that India’s dividend story remained relatively narrow. “IT majors and large financial companies have strong cash generation and comparatively low reinvestment requirements, making them natural dividend payers. That is structural rather than cyclical,” he said.

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Meet the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

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HomeMarketsIndia Inc raises dividends, but payout ratio hits 12-year low in FY26

India Inc raises dividends, but payout ratio hits 12-year low in FY26

Mayur Bhalerao
4 min read10 Aug 2026, 01:51 PM IST
Dividend payouts remain dominated by cash-rich, capital-light companies such as TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC, ONGC and Coal India.
Dividend payouts remain dominated by cash-rich, capital-light companies such as TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC, ONGC and Coal India.
Summary

A Mint analysis of BSE 500 companies, based on unaudited results and including proposed dividends, showed that aggregate payouts rose 8.2% year-on-year to 5.13 trillion in FY26, slowing from an 11.9% increase in FY25, when payouts stood at 4.74 trillion.

Gift this article

Indian companies handed higher aggregate dividends in 2025-26, but the growth in payouts slowed as boards retained a larger share of earnings amid uncertainty over business conditions and investment plans fuelled by the war in West Asia.

Indian companies handed higher aggregate dividends in 2025-26, but the growth in payouts slowed as boards retained a larger share of earnings amid uncertainty over business conditions and investment plans fuelled by the war in West Asia.

A Mint analysis of BSE 500 companies, based on unaudited results and including proposed dividends, showed that aggregate payouts rose 8.2% year-on-year to 5.13 trillion in FY26, slowing from an 11.9% increase in FY25, when payouts stood at 4.74 trillion.

A Mint analysis of BSE 500 companies, based on unaudited results and including proposed dividends, showed that aggregate payouts rose 8.2% year-on-year to 5.13 trillion in FY26, slowing from an 11.9% increase in FY25, when payouts stood at 4.74 trillion.

Predictably, cash-rich companies such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, ITC Ltd, and Coal India Ltd led shareholder payouts among India’s 500 largest listed firms.

Also Read | Five undervalued dividend stocks
Also Read | Stock market rally broadens, but history flashes a caution signal

The dividend payout ratio—the proportion of earnings distributed to shareholders—fell to 27.6%, its lowest level in 12 years, from 30.4% in FY25, suggesting that dividend growth is being driven by a narrow group of cash-rich companies.

Payout restraint

“FY26’s moderation in dividend growth partly reflects the absence of special payouts seen in FY25 and a conservative reset in per-share dividend policies amid uncertain earnings visibility,” said Tanvi Kanchan, associate director at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

FY27 payouts, she said, will likely depend on three factors: whether the recent profit decline was concentrated in a few cyclical sectors such as commodities, oil marketing and metals, and whether that base normalizes; whether capex intentions stabilise or continue to soften, given NSO (National Statistics Office) data from its forward-looking survey of private corporate investment already shows planned FY27 capex down 16.5% from FY26; and whether easing interest rates and global trade uncertainty lift corporate confidence enough to unwind the current caution.

She also pointed to buybacks as a substitute, where several large-cap companies now prefer them over dividends for tax and confidence-signaling reasons. “So, a low payout ratio doesn't always mean lower total shareholder returns,” she added.

Buyback activity has picked up sharply in 2026. As of 24 July, companies have announced offers worth 24,950.69 crore, the highest since 2023 and already exceeding the 14 issues worth 19,711.71 crore recorded in 2025, according to primedatabase.com.

The payout ratio has broadly trended lower in recent years. It declined from 36.5% in FY23 to 30% in FY24, edged up to 30.4% in FY25 and then dropped to 27.6% in FY26. The latest reading is substantially below the 12-year average of around 35.5%.

Rajesh Singla, chief executive and fund manager at Alpha AMC, described the decline in the payout ratio as a sign of capital discipline rather than corporate distress.

“The lower payout ratio does not necessarily signal excessive caution, as companies may be retaining earnings for capital expenditure, deleveraging and acquisitions even as planned capex moderates,” Singla said. “The outlook for FY27 payouts will depend on how the investment cycle evolves and whether companies begin generating returns on the capital already deployed.”

Even as companies show limited appetite for fresh investments, the growth of their cash piles has moderated slightly. Non-financial firms in the sample saw cash reserves grow by roughly 13% in FY26, down from nearly 15% in the previous fiscal.

Moreover, dividend growth and payout ratios have not always moved in tandem. In FY19, dividends declined 6.3% and the payout ratio fell to 34.9% from 40.4% in FY18. In FY20, dividend growth recovered to 6.3%, while the ratio surged to 50.9%.

Dividend growth accelerated to 35.6% in FY21 even as the payout ratio eased to 40%. Growth remained around 24% in FY22 and FY23, while the ratio first fell to 32.2% and then recovered to 36.5%.

Also Read | Promoter pledges cross 90% in more companies, may spur funding pressure

More recently, dividend growth moderated to 9.6% in FY24, improved to 11.9% in FY25 and slowed again to 8.2% in FY26. The payout ratio, meanwhile, fell from 30% in FY24 to 27.6%.

Top guns dominate

Dividend payouts remained concentrated among a small group of cash-rich companies, with the six biggest payers accounting for more than a quarter of the total.

Tata Consultancy Services led the pack with a payout of 39,820 crore in FY26. HDFC Bank followed with 23,860 crore, while Infosys distributed 19,459 crore and ITC paid 18,168 crore. Oil and Natural Gas Corp. and Coal India paid 16,669 crore and 16,485 crore, respectively.

Together, these six companies distributed about 1.34 trillion, or roughly 26% of the aggregate dividends paid by the BSE 500 companies. TCS alone accounted for nearly 8% of the total.

“Concentration at the top of India's dividend league table isn't new, it's been true for over a decade that a handful of high free-cash-flow, capital-light businesses (large IT services companies, PSU energy and mining majors, and a few large private banks and NBFCs) account for a disproportionate share of aggregate payouts. TCS alone has topped this table for years precisely because IT services generate cash without heavy reinvestment needs, and has a formal capital allocation policy built around returning most of its free cash flow. So, the concentration itself, in isolation, isn't a red flag, it reflects which business models structurally throw off surplus cash,” said Kanchan.

Also Read | India’s new rich are emerging from beyond metros

“Rising concentration alongside a 12-year-low payout ratio suggests dividend growth is being driven by a narrow group of cash-rich companies, while the broader market is pulling back. This points to weakening breadth, even if the top payers remain financially healthy,” she added.

Singla said the numbers showed that India’s dividend story remained relatively narrow. “IT majors and large financial companies have strong cash generation and comparatively low reinvestment requirements, making them natural dividend payers. That is structural rather than cyclical,” he said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIndia Inc raises dividends, but payout ratio hits 12-year low in FY26
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