The ongoing West Asia war has drained momentum from Indian equities, pushing markets into oversold territory and reflecting extreme pessimism in March.
Market breadth prime casualty in West Asia war, technicals confirm bearish trend in Indian markets
SummaryIndian equities are in oversold territory after the West Asia war started, with nearly half of Nifty 500 stocks near 52-week lows. The advance-decline ratio has plummeted, fueled by foreign selling, rupee depreciation, and rising volatility. Read what the experts are forecasting for the short term.
The ongoing West Asia war has drained momentum from Indian equities, pushing markets into oversold territory and reflecting extreme pessimism in March.
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