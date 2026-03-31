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Market breadth prime casualty in West Asia war, technicals confirm bearish trend in Indian markets

Srushti Vaidya
2 min read31 Mar 2026, 01:11 PM IST
The Nifty 50 index has shed 11.38% since 28 February when the US and Israel attacks on Iran started. (Image: Pixabay)
The Nifty 50 index has shed 11.38% since 28 February when the US and Israel attacks on Iran started. (Image: Pixabay)
Summary

Indian equities are in oversold territory after the West Asia war started, with nearly half of Nifty 500 stocks near 52-week lows. The advance-decline ratio has plummeted, fueled by foreign selling, rupee depreciation, and rising volatility. Read what the experts are forecasting for the short term.

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The ongoing West Asia war has drained momentum from Indian equities, pushing markets into oversold territory and reflecting extreme pessimism in March.

The ongoing West Asia war has drained momentum from Indian equities, pushing markets into oversold territory and reflecting extreme pessimism in March.

Market breadth, widely measured by the ratio advancing stocks to declining ones, has weakened significantly. Nearly half of the Nifty 500 stocks—242 companies—are trading close to 52-week lows, compared to just 61 near their highs, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, on March 30, highlighting the depth of the sell-off.

Market breadth, widely measured by the ratio advancing stocks to declining ones, has weakened significantly. Nearly half of the Nifty 500 stocks—242 companies—are trading close to 52-week lows, compared to just 61 near their highs, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, on March 30, highlighting the depth of the sell-off.

The advance-decline (AD) ratio has fallen sharply in the last three months. As of 30 January, the AD ratio was 1.38, nosediving to 0.38 on 27 February and further down to 0.2 on 30 March, the last day of stock trading on Indian exchanges owing to a festival holiday on Tuesday.

Also Read | War jitters threaten to drain broker clients and squeeze revenues

A falling AD ratio means that the number of declining stocks are growing relative to the number of stocks which are rising.

All the above indicators show pessimism indicating the markets are in an oversold territory.

Charting confirms overselling

Technical indicators such as the 200-day moving average and relative strength index (RSI) also point to bearishness in the market. When stocks are below 200-day moving average it signals a bearish trend. A RSI scale ranges from 0-100, where below 30 indicates an oversold territory and above 70 indicates an overbought territory.

“Only about 15-16% of Nifty 500 stocks are trading above their 200-day moving average—levels seen just around nine times in two decades during major crises like COVID, Russia-Ukraine war, and the Lehman collapse which highlights extremely weak market breadth,” said Rajesh Palviya, head of fundamental and technical research at Axis Securities.

The RSI for Nifty 50 is hovering near 30-32, signaling continuation of bearish strength rather than reversal, said Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst, SAMCO Securities. The broader price structure suggests lack of buying interest and steady pressure from higher levels, he added.

India wilts, Asian peers gallop

The Nifty 50 index has shed 11.38% since 28 February when the US and Israel attacks on Iran started. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have net sold equities worth 1.12 trillion in March, according to the National Securities Depositories Ltd.

Also Read | FY26 turns brutal for FPIs as outflows hit record highs

The rupee has been on a slide losing 4.23% against the dollar since the war began, touching 94.8.

In FY26, the Nifty 50 fell 5%, while the Sensex declined 7%, logging its worst performance in the last six years.

In contrast, key Asian peers posted strong gains, with South Korea’s Kospi surging 109%, Taiwan’s Taiex rising 53% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 advancing 45% in the same period.

Fragility seen continuing

The war is only a trigger for a market correction, an expert said. “The weakness is broader and driven by persistent FII selling, rupee depreciation, elevated crude oil prices, rising volatility, and higher global bond yields," said Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities. "Unless these pressures ease, the market is likely to remain fragile with rallies being short-lived.”

Also Read | After Iran, gold is looking less glittery
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Meet the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMarket breadth prime casualty in West Asia war, technicals confirm bearish trend in Indian markets

Market breadth prime casualty in West Asia war, technicals confirm bearish trend in Indian markets

Srushti Vaidya
2 min read31 Mar 2026, 01:11 PM IST
The Nifty 50 index has shed 11.38% since 28 February when the US and Israel attacks on Iran started. (Image: Pixabay)
The Nifty 50 index has shed 11.38% since 28 February when the US and Israel attacks on Iran started. (Image: Pixabay)
Summary

Indian equities are in oversold territory after the West Asia war started, with nearly half of Nifty 500 stocks near 52-week lows. The advance-decline ratio has plummeted, fueled by foreign selling, rupee depreciation, and rising volatility. Read what the experts are forecasting for the short term.

Gift this article

The ongoing West Asia war has drained momentum from Indian equities, pushing markets into oversold territory and reflecting extreme pessimism in March.

The ongoing West Asia war has drained momentum from Indian equities, pushing markets into oversold territory and reflecting extreme pessimism in March.

Market breadth, widely measured by the ratio advancing stocks to declining ones, has weakened significantly. Nearly half of the Nifty 500 stocks—242 companies—are trading close to 52-week lows, compared to just 61 near their highs, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, on March 30, highlighting the depth of the sell-off.

Market breadth, widely measured by the ratio advancing stocks to declining ones, has weakened significantly. Nearly half of the Nifty 500 stocks—242 companies—are trading close to 52-week lows, compared to just 61 near their highs, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, on March 30, highlighting the depth of the sell-off.

The advance-decline (AD) ratio has fallen sharply in the last three months. As of 30 January, the AD ratio was 1.38, nosediving to 0.38 on 27 February and further down to 0.2 on 30 March, the last day of stock trading on Indian exchanges owing to a festival holiday on Tuesday.

Also Read | War jitters threaten to drain broker clients and squeeze revenues

A falling AD ratio means that the number of declining stocks are growing relative to the number of stocks which are rising.

All the above indicators show pessimism indicating the markets are in an oversold territory.

Charting confirms overselling

Technical indicators such as the 200-day moving average and relative strength index (RSI) also point to bearishness in the market. When stocks are below 200-day moving average it signals a bearish trend. A RSI scale ranges from 0-100, where below 30 indicates an oversold territory and above 70 indicates an overbought territory.

“Only about 15-16% of Nifty 500 stocks are trading above their 200-day moving average—levels seen just around nine times in two decades during major crises like COVID, Russia-Ukraine war, and the Lehman collapse which highlights extremely weak market breadth,” said Rajesh Palviya, head of fundamental and technical research at Axis Securities.

The RSI for Nifty 50 is hovering near 30-32, signaling continuation of bearish strength rather than reversal, said Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst, SAMCO Securities. The broader price structure suggests lack of buying interest and steady pressure from higher levels, he added.

India wilts, Asian peers gallop

The Nifty 50 index has shed 11.38% since 28 February when the US and Israel attacks on Iran started. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have net sold equities worth 1.12 trillion in March, according to the National Securities Depositories Ltd.

Also Read | FY26 turns brutal for FPIs as outflows hit record highs

The rupee has been on a slide losing 4.23% against the dollar since the war began, touching 94.8.

In FY26, the Nifty 50 fell 5%, while the Sensex declined 7%, logging its worst performance in the last six years.

In contrast, key Asian peers posted strong gains, with South Korea’s Kospi surging 109%, Taiwan’s Taiex rising 53% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 advancing 45% in the same period.

Fragility seen continuing

The war is only a trigger for a market correction, an expert said. “The weakness is broader and driven by persistent FII selling, rupee depreciation, elevated crude oil prices, rising volatility, and higher global bond yields," said Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities. "Unless these pressures ease, the market is likely to remain fragile with rallies being short-lived.”

Also Read | After Iran, gold is looking less glittery
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMarket breadth prime casualty in West Asia war, technicals confirm bearish trend in Indian markets
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