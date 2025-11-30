“Next leg of growth from FMCG, consumer discretionary, building material companies"
Wealthy families are diversifying investments into long-term growth pools and FIIs are expected to return to Indian markets as valuations stabilize, said Vipul Bhowar of Waterfield Advisors. The next leg of growth will be from FMCG, consumer discretionary, and building material companies, he added.
India’s market valuations were at a 100% premium to emerging markets in September last year making it an expensive proposition. Now that the valuations have come back to a 60% premium, we may see foreign institutional investors (FIIs) coming back, said Vipul Bhowar, senior director, head of equities at Mumbai-based wealth management company Waterfield Advisors.