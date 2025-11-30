I am positive when the promoter is diluting his stake in IPOs . The hardships the promoters have gone through from 2020 is immense, where many promoters have shut shop also. These are the promoters who stood back and managed their business, managed their employees, and now if they want to dilute their equity, they should be rewarded. The new generation of entrepreneurs do not want maximum control over the company, they do not want to take debt to capex. They’re rather diluting stake and using that to further invest in their companies. It becomes a problem when the promoter is diluting, moving out, and not then not having control in the company.