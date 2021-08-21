India ESG funds AUM expands 4 times to Rs11,800 cr in two years

SBI Magnum Equity ESG fund (reclassified and repositioned as SBI Magnum Equity ESG Fund in May 2018) is the oldest among all, with an AUM of Rs3,900 crore in June 2021. This fund accounts for 32% of overall AUM of domestic ESG funds. It is followed by Axis ESG Equity Fund launched in February last year, with an AUM of Rs1,900 crore. HSBC Global Equity Climate Change Fund of Fund and Invesco India ESG Equity Fund were launched in March this year.

