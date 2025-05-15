India’s FPI reforms open doors, but will foreign capital follow?
Neha Joshi , Shayan Ghosh 6 min read 15 May 2025, 01:48 PM IST
SummaryThe RBI has removed certain investment limits for foreign investors in corporate bonds, while Sebi has proposed easing access to government securities. But with foreign inflows still lagging, will these measures deliver the intended boost?
Mumbai: India is ramping up efforts to attract foreign capital into its debt markets, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) easing investment limits for corporate bonds and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) proposing easier access to select government securities.
