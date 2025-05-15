India’s FPI reforms open doors, but will foreign capital follow?

As of 13 May 2025, FPIs have utilized 19.6% of their general investment limit for government bonds and 14.4% of their corporate bond investment limit, according to data from National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL). This is lower than the utilization levels a year ago, when FPIs had utilized 24.7% of the general limit for sovereign debt and 15.7% of the corporate bond limit as of 13 May 2024.