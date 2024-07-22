India Glycols, Bajaj Holdings & Investment & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - India Glycols, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Godrej Consumer Products, Emami, Colgate Palmolive India

Published22 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of India Glycols, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Godrej Consumer Products, Emami, Colgate Palmolive India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 33.35(0.14%) points and Sensex was up by 114.97(0.14%) points at 22 Jul 2024 10:59:57 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 125.95(0.24%) at 22 Jul 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Brightcom Group, Bohra Industries, Praxis Home Retail, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Repro India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index NTPC, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Steel were the top gainers while Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, ICICI Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:22 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
