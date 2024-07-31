India Glycols, GAIL India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of India Glycols, GAIL India, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Aia Engineering hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 88.7(0.36%) points and Sensex was up by 251.96(0.31%) points at 31 Jul 2024 10:59:57 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 90.15(0.18%) at 31 Jul 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Ravindra Energy, Focus Lighting & Fixtures, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Asian Paints, NTPC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki India were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.