India Glycols, Genus Power Infrastructures & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of India Glycols, Genus Power Infrastructures, Cipla, Voltas, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -50.45(-0.21%) points and Sensex was down by -142.57(-0.18%) points at 13 Aug 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -336.85(-0.67%) at 13 Aug 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Coffee Day Enterprises, Equippp Social Impact Technologies, Nandani Creation, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Landmark Cars hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Axis Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top losers.

