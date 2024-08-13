India Glycols, Genus Power Infrastructures & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - India Glycols, Genus Power Infrastructures, Cipla, Voltas, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

Livemint
Published13 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
LiveMint
LiveMint

Shares of India Glycols, Genus Power Infrastructures, Cipla, Voltas, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -50.45(-0.21%) points and Sensex was down by -142.57(-0.18%) points at 13 Aug 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -336.85(-0.67%) at 13 Aug 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Coffee Day Enterprises, Equippp Social Impact Technologies, Nandani Creation, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Landmark Cars hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Axis Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
HomeMarketsIndia Glycols, Genus Power Infrastructures & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

341.20
11:01 AM | 13 AUG 2024
-0.1 (-0.03%)

Bandhan Bank

192.60
11:01 AM | 13 AUG 2024
-4.5 (-2.28%)

Tata Steel

151.40
11:01 AM | 13 AUG 2024
-0.65 (-0.43%)

Bharat Electronics

301.20
11:01 AM | 13 AUG 2024
-0.2 (-0.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

248.35
10:48 AM | 13 AUG 2024
18.35 (7.98%)

Inox Wind

224.95
10:48 AM | 13 AUG 2024
16.45 (7.89%)

Kaynes Technology India

4,625.00
10:48 AM | 13 AUG 2024
332 (7.73%)

Triveni Turbines

747.40
10:48 AM | 13 AUG 2024
46.95 (6.7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,196.001,000.00
    Chennai
    71,637.00-325.00
    Delhi
    71,218.00-465.00
    Kolkata
    71,987.00234.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue