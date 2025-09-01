Pink of Health: Why hospital stocks are delivering hearty returns

The omelette is flipped, and more butter and masala are added. This golden, gooey concoction is then transferred to a plate, which gives the misleading impression that the dish is ready. But the chef then heats another dollop of butter in the pan, fries a few onion rings, and pours this sizzling mix over the plate. He then shifts his attention to the plate, garnishing it with generous amounts of Amul cream, grated paneer and corn. A few token lettuce leaves are then tucked in, only to be buried under a double drizzle of tandoori mayonnaise.