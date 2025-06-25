Promoters pocket half of India Inc's massive dividend payouts despite sluggish earnings
Summary
While record dividend payouts might initially appear as a sign of corporate health, analysts caution that they could instead reflect a lack of viable reinvestment opportunities.
Despite dismal earnings growth in FY25, Indian companies handed out a record ₹4.9 trillion in dividends—the highest in at least a decade—with promoters pocketing more than half the bounty.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story