India Inc’s rural engine sputters in Q2 on farm-income pressure, credit slump; BFSI adds to the drag
Abhinaba Saha 5 min read 19 Nov 2025, 11:49 am IST

Rural demand weakened in Q2 as farm-income pressures and a credit slump pulled Nifty Rural Index revenue growth to an eight-quarter low. Still, resilience in autos, FMCG and cement points to a gradual, uneven recovery in H2 FY26.
Rural India fell short of growth expectations in the September-quarter with BFSI companies the main drag on earnings as tepid farm income, sluggish credit growth and an uneven consumption recovery weighed on its momentum, a Mint analysis showed.
