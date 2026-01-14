India’s InvIT market is expected to boom—Where are the retail investors?
Sebi is pushing for more InvITs to go public, but an overwhelming majority of 29 such trusts are private, targeting large, sophisticated investors. The regulator's efforts to drive wider participation have not yielded desired results. Here's why…
More than a decade ago, India’s market regulator introduced infrastructure investment trusts, or InvITs, to channel public capital into infrastructure, and further eased rules in the past two years. Still, valuation and liquidity concerns keep these instruments overwhelmingly private.