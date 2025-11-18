With IPO filings at a decade's high, calendar 2025 may end a record year by monies raised
Priyamvada C , Mansi Verma 5 min read 18 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
A subdued start to the year gave way to a surge in IPO filings as GST cuts, expectations on India-US trade talks, and positive macroeconomic data stoked investor enthusiasm. Already a decade-high by number of IPOs filed, the monies raised in such sales could also scale a new record in India.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: A decade-high number of filings for initial public offers, or IPOs, in 2025 has brought India within sighting distance of the highest ever amount of money raised in such share sales in a single year, data analysed by Mint showed.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story