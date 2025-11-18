The 91 IPOs so far in 2025 have cumulatively raised ₹1.52 trillion up to 17 November 2025, marginally behind the ₹1.59 trillion vacuumed up by issuers in all of 2024. Issuers such as Wakefit, Fractal Analytics, and Meesho are expected to join the list of IPO companies before the year-end—likely turning 2025 into an all-time high year for such capital raising.