Gold and silver may settle in a range, equity to outperform commodities: Samco MF CEO Viraj Gandhi
Summary
While gold and silver are expected to enter a sideways range after a historic run, Viraj Gandhi, chief executive officer at Samco Mutual Fund, said that equity is poised to outperform bullion over the next two years.
After the announcement of the India-US trade deal on 2 February, foreign flows are set to reverse, as other global markets have already performed well and become expensive too, said Viraj Gandhi, chief executive officer at Samco Mutual Fund.
