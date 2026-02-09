In momentum, a stock starts from level A and reaches a higher level B. How do you catch the stock at A?

We look at momentum scores. It is based on the previous 6-month and 12-month average returns, divided by their respective standard deviations, and is termed the Z score (momentum score). We consider the companies to invest in based on this Z score. The one at the top is listed in the portfolio as the most investable stock. And we usually run it every hour, and based on the rebalance frequency and other factors, we either buy or sell the stock. If the drops are significant, we sell. Moreover, there will be a universe of around 750 companies, so who will track them all at the same time? So algorithms make it easier and quicker. But we can quickly get out of the stock if its momentum falls sharply.