How to lose money in the markets: 2025 edition

Beyond the benchmarks, the pain is more evident. The mid-cap index has inched up just 3%, while the small-cap gauge has tumbled 10%. While the Nifty has managed to hit its all-time highs in the past few weeks, the small-cap and mid-cap indices are languishing up to 12% from their 52-week highs, with many constituents losing a whopping 50-60% value—a grim reminder of just how narrow this year’s rally has been.