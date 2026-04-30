Indian equities ended the holiday-truncated week only marginally higher, as stalled talks between the US and Iran and president Donald Trump's rejection of Tehran's proposal to remove the blockade of Hormuz pushed crude prices to a three-year high of $126 per barrel.
Pulse of the Street: Will the April sprint stumble over $126 oil and a 95-plus Rupee?
SummaryGeopolitical tensions, elevated crude and a falling rupee are intensifying strains on sentiment, even as broader markets saw record participation in April. Financials led the decline this week amid regulatory shocks and profit booking.
Indian equities ended the holiday-truncated week only marginally higher, as stalled talks between the US and Iran and president Donald Trump's rejection of Tehran's proposal to remove the blockade of Hormuz pushed crude prices to a three-year high of $126 per barrel.
About the Authors
Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.
Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and media. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.
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