Indian market may turn March’s best performer
Summary
- FPI buying in cash recently and covering their short derivatives positions are pushing up the index, even as the sharp bounce since 4 March has raised traders' perception of risk
The Nifty erased its entire losses for the year as the market rose for a sixth straight session, buoyed by hopes of limited impact from the reciprocal US tariffs that kick in next week. The charge of the bulls has also put India on course to becoming this month's best-performing major global market, from the worst-performing one in the five months through February 2025.