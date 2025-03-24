“Though nothing has fundamentally changed in three weeks, valuations have started to look attractive for Indian markets. The FIIs selling earlier were primarily hedge funds. Long-term sovereign wealth fund and passive money continues to flow to India. With the dollar index falling from 110 in February to 104 now, the rupee appreciating from 88 to 85.5, the US economy showing signs of weakness and the Fed signalling higher inflation, the situation for India is comparatively better. A lot of FII short-covering on derivatives is evident over the last one week, driving sentiments on the positive side," he added.