India is one of the most active markets in Asia for KKR: Scott Nuttall, co-CEO
4 min read 04 Nov 2025, 03:01 am IST
Summary
Global private equity giant KKR is strategically planning a ‘dramatic’ increase in its India investments, aiming for the local market's activity to eventually mirror its global profile.
Global private equity firm KKR is betting big on finding more opportunities for its insurance business to deepen its India exposure. The firm, which has invested $9 billion across private equity (PE), debt and infrastructure in the last five years locally, sees India as one of its key markets.
