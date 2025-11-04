India is one of the most active markets in Asia for KKR: Scott Nuttall, co-CEO

“In every kind of business, there are times when you get certain things right and times when you don’t. When we started our NBFC business on the credit side, it was a different India, with a different set of regulations. We did go through some underwriting issues at that time, which we subsequently cleaned up. We have since restructured the team, and we now have a brand-new private credit team on the ground with a refreshed strategy," Trehan said, adding that the firm’s recent private credit investments are performing very well and have been underwritten with strong discipline.